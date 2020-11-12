Nitt Clips: Wednesday player interviews
Following James Franklins's Tuesday press conference, Penn State allowed the media to meet with a handful of players Wednesday, including offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, defensive end Jayson Oweh and linebacker Brandon Smith.
You can watch those video conferences below.
OL Juice Scruggs
DE Jayson Oweh
LB Brandon Smith
