 Penn State Football: Juice Scurggs, Jayson Oweh & Brandon Smith Zoom Video Conferences
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-12 08:03:38 -0600') }} football Edit

Nitt Clips: Wednesday player interviews

BWI Staff
Blue White Illustrated

Following James Franklins's Tuesday press conference, Penn State allowed the media to meet with a handful of players Wednesday, including offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, defensive end Jayson Oweh and linebacker Brandon Smith.

You can watch those video conferences below.

OL Juice Scruggs

DE Jayson Oweh

LB Brandon Smith

