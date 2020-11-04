Nitt Clips: Wednesday player interviews
Following James Franklins's Tuesday press conference, Penn State allowed the media to meet with a handful of players Wednesday, including wide receivers Jahan Dotson and Daniel George, defensive tackle PJ Mustipher and cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields. You can watch all four of those video conferences below.
Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial
WR Jahan Dotson
WR Daniel George
DT PJ Mustipher
CB Tariq Castro-Fields
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Like us on Facebook