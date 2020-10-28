 Penn State Football: Sean Clifford, Jahan Dotson, Jayson Oweh and Brandon Smith discuss upcoming Ohio State game
Nitt Clips: Wednesday player interviews

Following a busy Tuesday before this weekend's showdown with Ohio State, four more Nittany Lion players, including quarterback Sean Clifford, wide receiver Jahan Dotson, linebacker Brandon Smith and defensive end Jayson Oweh, met with the media via Zoom Wednesday. You can watch those interviews below.

QB Sean Clifford

WR Jahan Dotson

DE Jayson Oweh

LB Brandon Smith

