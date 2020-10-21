Nitt Clips: Wednesday player interviews
Following a busy Tuesday before this weekend's season opener against Indiana, four more Nittany Lion players, including quarterback Sean Clifford, offensive lineman Michal Menet, defensive end Shaka Toney and safety Jonathan Sutherland, met with the media via Zoom Wednesday morning. You can watch those interviews below.
Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Like us on Facebook