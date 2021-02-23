Nitt Clips: Watch Ty Howle's introductory video conference
Ty Howle met with the media for the first time since joining Penn State's staff as a full-time assistant coach Tuesday afternoon
Former Penn State player turned coach Ty Howle got his first opportunity to meet with the media Tuesday after replacing former assistant coach Tyler Bowen. Howle spoke about his path to being a full-time assistant coach, what it was like during his time as a player with the Nittany Lions and so much more. Watch his complete video conference below.
