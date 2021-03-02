Medina quarterback Drew Allar just experienced what will likely go down as the most satisfying month of his life. When you’re a high school quarterback in Ohio with all the measurables, all the stats and everything a school could want off the field (3.6 GPA), the hope is that you’ll be recognized for your work at some point. That already happened, to some extent, before 2021, as Allar earned a handful of offers after his 2019 season, but the past six weeks have been like nothing he's seen before, with Michigan, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Washington all making the move to extend a scholarship offer. “I didn’t really expect all these offers to happen. I worked for all of it, so I wanted it, but I didn’t know it was going to happen though,” Allar said. “But honestly, I was just really grateful we even had a season in the fall. I know my teammates were [appreciative] and we took advantage of it, going as far as we did for the first time in school history.” Not a subscriber? Join us with our FREE 30-day premium trial

After starting their season 0-2, Allar and his teammates took advantage of every school making the playoffs in Ohio this year. Earning the No. 8 seed in Region I of Division I, Medina went on to defeat No. 1 seed St. Edward, 35-31, followed by another powerhouse program, St. Ignatius, 33-26, the following week. The Battling Bees’ season ultimately fell short of a state championship, losing to Mentor in the regional championship, but by then, Allar had already proven what a few schools had seen after his sophomore season. He finished the year with 2,962 yards passing and 26 touchdowns. “I’m still not where I want to be at,” Allar said, when asked where his game stands currently. “There’s a lot of things I need to improve on, but I think the two biggest things are the mental game, because you can never be good enough at that. Just the mental preparation and breaking down different defenses, but also, just being more consistent with accuracy and stuff like that. We air it out [a lot]. It has to be around 40 times a game, so I just want to be more consistent completion-wise. If I can do that, it’ll be pretty hard to stop.” He may not be where he wants to be currently, but his trainer, Brad Maendler, told BlueandGold.com this week that he has the tools to not only play at the next level, but succeed against the best competition. “His arm strength is special,” Maendler said. “I’ve seen him throw a football 70-plus yards, and it’s effortless. And his deep ball is accurate. He also throws with great touch and can layer the ball in the intermediate pass game. Arm talent is an overused phrase, but he’s got it in spades. “Another strength is his processing speed. You will not see him hold the ball too long. His ability to throw on rhythm, anticipate open throws and take what the defense gives him is really impressive.” Despite already holding a commitment from four-star signal-caller Beau Pribula, Penn State is believed to be one of the schools that has his attention the most. Although he hasn’t publicly stated that any schools lead, the fact that Allar and his family drove out to State College about three weeks ago for a self-guided tour is a great sign. Follow Blue White Illustrated on Instagram