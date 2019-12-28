Nitt Clips: Watch Penn State's Cotton Bowl press conference
Penn State head coach James Franklin, as well as running back Journey Brown and linebacker Micah Parsons, met with the media following the 53-39 win over Memphis in the 2019 Cotton Bowl Classic.
