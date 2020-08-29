Future Penn State wide receiver Kaden Saunders started his junior campaign in style Friday night, as Westerville South defeated local rival Dublin Scioto, 42-28. Saunders, who committed to the Nittany Lions earlier this summer, had three touchdown receptions in just the first quarter, including a leaping catch in the back of the end zone for his second score.

You can watch all three of his touchdown receptions below. Saunders did exit the game with a minor injury at the start of the second half, but he's expected to be OK moving forward.

In addition to Saunders, Penn State's other Ohio commit, WR Liam Clifford, will begin his season later today. St. Xavier faces Brownsburg from Indiana. The game can be seen on ESPN2. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. eastern time.