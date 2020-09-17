 Penn State Football: Watch James Franklin & Sandy Barbour's complete video conference
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-17 21:35:34 -0500') }} football Edit

Nitt Clips: Watch James Franklin & Sandy Barbour's video conference

BWI Staff
Blue White Illustrated

Watch Thursday's complete video conference 

Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour and head football coach James Franklin met with the media Thursday afternoon to discuss a variety of topics. Of course, the Big Ten's decision to play football next month was the key point of discussion, but Franklin also discussed recruiting, Micah Parsons and a variety of other topics.

