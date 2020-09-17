Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour and head football coach James Franklin met with the media Thursday afternoon to discuss a variety of topics. Of course, the Big Ten's decision to play football next month was the key point of discussion, but Franklin also discussed recruiting, Micah Parsons and a variety of other topics.

