Nitt Clips: Watch James Franklin's Wednesday video conference
Penn State head coach James Franklin met with the media following Wednesday night's practice. He discussed a variety of subjects regarding the Big Ten, including the upcoming week nine schedule and the decision to allow Ohio State to play for the championship game next week. Franklin also discussed the impact the pandemic restrictions have had on some of the team's underclassmen. Watch his complete press conference here!
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Like us on Facebook