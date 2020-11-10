Nitt Clips: Watch James Franklin's Tuesday press conference
Penn State head coach James Franklin met with the media again on Tuesday to discuss the 0-3 start to the 2020 season, the impact of his family being away has had on him, plus where he and the team can improve in the days and weeks ahead.
Watch his complete Tuesday press conference here:
