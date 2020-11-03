Nitt Clips: Watch James Franklin's Tuesday press conference
Penn State head coach James Franklin met with the media again on Tuesday to discuss a variety of subjects. In addition to recapping the game against Ohio State and previewing Saturday's game with Maryland, he also discussed KeAndre Lambert-Smith, the rotation at running back and what he expects from his safeties and linebackers. You can watch his complete Tuesday press conference below.
