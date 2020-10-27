Nitt Clips: Watch James Franklin's Tuesday press conference
Penn State head coach James Franklin met with the media again on Tuesday to discuss a variety of subjects. He opened up his press conference with the news that RB Noah Cain will miss the rest of the season with an injury. He then discusses the loss against Indiana, previews Saturday's showdown with Ohio State, before taking questions from the media. You can watch his complete press conference below.
