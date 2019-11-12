Get a free 30-day trial to Blue-White Illustrated with promo code BWI30

James Franklin met with the media Tuesday to look back on the game against Minnesota and preview the upcoming game against Indiana. Watch his complete press conference, here!

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @ThomasFrankCarr

• Like us on Facebook