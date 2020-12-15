Nitt Clips: Watch James Franklin's Tuesday press conference
Following Saturday's win against Michigan State, Penn State head coach James Franklin was back at the podium Tuesday to look ahead to this weekend's final home game against Illinois.
The Nittany Lions head coach discusses how he learned about the matchup, plus how he and his staff will handle the early signing period and much more!
