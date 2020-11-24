Nitt Clips: Watch James Franklin's Tuesday press conference
Already guaranteed a losing season, Penn State head coach James Franklin met with the media Tuesday to discuss a variety of topics ahead of this weekend's showdown with Jim Harbaugh and Michigan.
The Nittany Lions head coach was asked about team morale, what they have to play for in the coming weeks and much more. Watch his complete press conference here!
