Nitt Clips: Watch James Franklin's offseason press conference
Penn State head coach James Franklin met with the media for the first time since the Nittany Lions ended their 2020 season with a 56-21 over Illinois. A lot has changed over the past month, with multiple outgoing and incoming transfers. Franklin also made a key change on his coaching staff, adding former Texas offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.
You can watch Franklin's complete press conference below.
Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Like us on Facebook