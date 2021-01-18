 Penn State Nittany Lions Football: Watch James Franklin's Complete January 18 Press Conference
Nitt Clips: Watch James Franklin's offseason press conference

Penn State head coach James Franklin met with the media for the first time since the Nittany Lions ended their 2020 season with a 56-21 over Illinois. A lot has changed over the past month, with multiple outgoing and incoming transfers. Franklin also made a key change on his coaching staff, adding former Texas offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.

You can watch Franklin's complete press conference below.

