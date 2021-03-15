 Video: James Franklin meets with media to preview start of spring practice
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-15 13:30:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Nitt Clips: Watch James Franklin's Monday Video Conference

BWI Staff
Blue White Illustrated

Penn State head coach James Franklin met with the media Monday with spring practice set to start later today. Following a disappointing 2020 season, the Nittany Lions have made plenty of changes inside the Lasch Building, which makes the next month a crucial one for the program moving forward.

See what Franklin had to say about a variety of topics, including his quarterback room, the Blue-White Game and so much more.

