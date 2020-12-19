Nitt Clips: Watch James Franklin's complete postgame press conference
Penn State finished out its regular season with another win, extending its streak to four Saturday night in Beaver Stadium.
Although they did get off to a shaky start on defense, Brent Pry's crew clamped down in the second quarter and beyond, not allowing a single score for three quarters.
With a 56-21 win, the Nittany Lions now have a real opportunity to play in a bowl game, and thus, finish their season with .500 record.
James Franklin discussed that possibility and much more after the game. You can watch his complete post-game press conference below.
