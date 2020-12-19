Penn State finished out its regular season with another win, extending its streak to four Saturday night in Beaver Stadium.

Although they did get off to a shaky start on defense, Brent Pry's crew clamped down in the second quarter and beyond, not allowing a single score for three quarters.

With a 56-21 win, the Nittany Lions now have a real opportunity to play in a bowl game, and thus, finish their season with .500 record.

James Franklin discussed that possibility and much more after the game. You can watch his complete post-game press conference below.

