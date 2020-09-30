 Penn State Football: Watch James Franklin, Kirk Ciarrocca, Brent Pry & Joe Lorig's 2020 media day press conferences
BWI Staff
Blue White Illustrated

Penn State head coach James Franklin and all three coordinators, Brent Pry, Kirk Ciarrocca and Joe Lorig, met with the media Wednesday afternoon to kickoff the team's virtual media days. The event will continue Thursday and Friday when players are made available, but for now, see what Franklin and his assistants had to say.

James Franklin Press Conference

Kirk Ciarrocca Press Conference

Brent Pry Press Conference

Joe Lorig Press Conference

