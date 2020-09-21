Future Penn State quarterback Beau Pribula and his Central York teammates got off to a great start this past weekend with a dominant 55-0 win over rival Red Lion. Pribula went 12 for 18 for 184 yards, five touchdown passes and two, two-point conversions. Last year, the Panthers went 9-1, winning the York-Adams League Division I title. Now, most of that team is back, and Pribula is a mission to take Central York to the District III championship in Hershey.

Below is every passing attempt from Friday night's win, including all five touchdown passes and a two-point conversion you'll have to see to believe.

