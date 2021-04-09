BlueWhiteIllustrated - Nitt Clips: Watch Beau Pribula's spring workout

Nitt Clips: Watch Beau Pribula's spring workout
Future Penn State quarterback Beau Pribula is back to 100 percent following a turf toe injury he suffered in the PIAA 6A state championship game. He and his coaches shared one of his most recent workouts with Blue White Illustrated, as Pribula prepares to compete in the Elite 11 regional camp in Philadelphia in a few weeks.
