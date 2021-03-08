Nitt Clips: Watch Anthony Poindexter's Zoom Conference
New Penn State safeties coach Anthony Poindexter met with media Monday afternoon for the first time since joining James Franklin's coaching staff last month. He opens up about a variety of subjects, including recruiting, his time at Virginia, his relationship with James Franklin and much more. You can watch his complete press conference below.
Not a subscriber? Join us with our FREE 30-day premium trial
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook