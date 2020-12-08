In addition to James Franklins's press conference Tuesday, Penn State allowed the media to meet with three seniors, OL Will Fries, DE Shaka Toney and DE Shane Simmons. All three players looked back on their time in State College, while also looking ahead to what could be their final games with the Nittany Lions.

You can watch those video conferences below.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial