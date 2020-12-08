 Penn State Football: Shaka Toney, Will Fries & Shane Simmons Interviews
Nitt Clips: Tuesday Player Interviews

BWI Staff
Blue White Illustrated

In addition to James Franklins's press conference Tuesday, Penn State allowed the media to meet with three seniors, OL Will Fries, DE Shaka Toney and DE Shane Simmons. All three players looked back on their time in State College, while also looking ahead to what could be their final games with the Nittany Lions.

You can watch those video conferences below.

OL Will Fries

DE Shaka Toney

DE Shane Simmons


