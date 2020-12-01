Nitt Clips: Tuesday Player Interviews
In addition to James Franklins's press conference Tuesday, Penn State allowed the media to meet with OL Will Fries, LB Jesse Luketa and CB Marquis Wilson.
You can watch those video conferences below.
OL Will Fries
LB Jesse Luketa
CB Marquis Wilson
