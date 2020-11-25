Nitt Clips: Tuesday Player Interviews
In addition to James Franklins's press conference Tuesday, Penn State allowed the media to meet with both wide receiver Jahan Dotson and defensive tackle Antonio Shelton.
You can watch those video conferences below.
WR Jahan Dotson
DT Antonio Shelton
