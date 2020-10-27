Nitt Clips: Tuesday player interviews
Head coach James Franklin wasn't the only member of Penn State's football program to meet with the media Tuesday, as tight end Pat Freiermuth, offensive lineman Mike Miranda and defensive tackle Antonio Shelton all spent 20 minutes each answering questions on Zoom. If you missed anything, you can watch all four interviews here!
TE Pat Freiermuth
OL Mike Miranda
DT Antonio Shelton
