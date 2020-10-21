 Penn State Football: Pat Freiermuth, Lamont Wade, Jesse Luketa, Jordan Stout interviews from October 20
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-21 08:37:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Nitt Clips: Tuesday player interviews

BWI Staff
Blue White Illustrated

Head coach James Franklin wasn't the only member of Penn State's football program to meet with the media Tuesday, as tight end Pat Freiermuth, linebacker Jesse Luketa, safety Lamont Wade and specialist Jordan Stout all spent roughly 20 minutes each answering questions on Zoom. If you missed anything, you can watch all four interviews here!

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

TE Pat Freiermuth

LB Jesse Luketa

Saf. Lamont Wade

K/P Jordan Stout

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Like us on Facebook


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}