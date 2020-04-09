Nitt Clips: Tim Banks Press Conference
Penn State safeties coach Tim Banks joined reporters Thursday morning to talk about how his position group has handled the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, progress in the virtual classroom, and more. Check out the complete recording of the Zoom web conference, here:
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Like us on Facebook