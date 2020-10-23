Penn State's assistant head coach and cornerbacks coach Terry Smith met with the media Thursday to discuss a variety of subjects ahead of Saturday's game against Indiana. You can watch his complete video conference below.

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Like us on Facebook