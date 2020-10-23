Nitt Clips: Terry Smith discusses off-season and Saturday's season opener
Penn State's assistant head coach and cornerbacks coach Terry Smith met with the media Thursday to discuss a variety of subjects ahead of Saturday's game against Indiana. You can watch his complete video conference below.
