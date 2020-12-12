Nitt Clips: Michigan State Player Interviews
Quarterbacks Sean Clifford and Will Levis were joined by wide receiver Jahan Dotson, offensive lineman Michal Menet, defensive ends Shane Simmons and Shaka Toney, as well as safeties Jaquan Brisker and Lamont Wade in the media room following Penn State's 39-24 win over Michigan State Saturday.
You can watch those video conferences below.
QB Sean Clifford
QB Will Levis
WR Jahan Dotson
OL Michal Menet
DE Shaka Toney
DE Shane Simmons
Saf. Jaquan Brisker
Saf. Lamont Wade
