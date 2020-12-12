 Penn State Football: Sean Clifford, Jaquan Brisker, Lamont Wade, Michal Menet & Others discuss win over Michigan State
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-12 17:41:25 -0600') }} football Edit

Nitt Clips: Michigan State Player Interviews

BWI Staff
Blue White Illustrated

Quarterbacks Sean Clifford and Will Levis were joined by wide receiver Jahan Dotson, offensive lineman Michal Menet, defensive ends Shane Simmons and Shaka Toney, as well as safeties Jaquan Brisker and Lamont Wade in the media room following Penn State's 39-24 win over Michigan State Saturday.

You can watch those video conferences below.

QB Sean Clifford

QB Will Levis

WR Jahan Dotson

OL Michal Menet

DE Shaka Toney

DE Shane Simmons

Saf. Jaquan Brisker

Saf. Lamont Wade

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}