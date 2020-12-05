 Penn State Football: Sean Clifford, Devyn Ford, Joey Porter Jr. & others discuss Penn State's win over Rutgers
Nitt Clips: Rutgers Player Interviews

Quarterback Sean Clifford, running back Devyn Ford, offensive lineman Will Fries, linebacker Jesse Luketa, cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and safety Jonathan Sutherland we all made available to meet with the media following Penn State's 23-7 win over Rutgers Saturday.

You can watch those video conferences below.

QB Sean Clifford

RB Devyn Ford

OL Will Fries

LB Jesse Luketa

CB Joey Porter Jr.

Saf. Jonathan Sutherland

