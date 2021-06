Nitt Clips: RB Daylan Smothers discusses recent Penn State visit

Charlotte native Daylan Smothers took an unofficial visit to Penn State back on June 5, and he's beginning to pick up more and more attention from schools all across the country. We caught up with the North Carolina native to discuss that visit, what he likes about the coaching staff and even his favorite football player, Saquon Barkley.

