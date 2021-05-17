Nitt Clips: PSU commit Ken Talley working hard to grow 2022 class

Future Penn State defensive end and Philadelphia native Ken Talley is one of the most outspoken players in this year's recruiting class. Because of that, he's also one of the best recruiters, and that was evident Sunday, as Talley spent much of his day chatting it up with Rivals100 DE and top PSU target Dani Dennis-Sutton. We caught up with Talley after Rivals Camp Sunday to discuss recruiting, his spring season and much more.

