Penn State welcomed 31 NFL teams to the Lasch Football complex Thursday for its annual pro day workout. Unlike previous years, however, the NFL Combine was cancelled due to the COVID-19, leaving this as the only formal workout for players like Micah Parsons, Jayson Oweh, Pat Freiermuth and Shaka Toney, all of whom will surely be drafted at the end of April.

If you missed any of the action, we linked highlights below, as well as their post-workout interviews with the media over Zoom.