 Penn State Football: Watch Sean Clifford, Jahan Dotson, Antonio Shelton and Ellis Brooks interviews following Ohio State
Nitt Clips: Postgame Player Interviews

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, wide receiver Jahan Dotson, linebacker Ellis Brooks and defensive tackle Antonio Shelton all met with the media via Zoom following Saturday night's 38-25 loss to Ohio State. You can watch those interviews here!

QB Sean Clifford

WR Jahan Dotson

DT Antonio Shelton

LB Ellis Brooks

