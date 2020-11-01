Nitt Clips: Postgame Player Interviews
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, wide receiver Jahan Dotson, linebacker Ellis Brooks and defensive tackle Antonio Shelton all met with the media via Zoom following Saturday night's 38-25 loss to Ohio State. You can watch those interviews here!
QB Sean Clifford
WR Jahan Dotson
DT Antonio Shelton
LB Ellis Brooks
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Like us on Facebook