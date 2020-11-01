Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford , wide receiver Jahan Dotson , linebacker Ellis Brooks and defensive tackle Antonio Shelton all met with the media via Zoom following Saturday night's 38-25 loss to Ohio State. You can watch those interviews here!

