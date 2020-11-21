Penn State is now guaranteed a losing season following Saturday's 41-21 loss to Iowa. The Nittany Lions not only turned the ball over four times, but those turnovers directly led to 27 points being scored. They were also physically dominated up front on both sides of the ball, allowing Iowa to move the ball with ease. To recap the game, Penn State allowed the media to meet with a handful of players via Zoom. You can watch those interviews below.

HOLIDAY SPECIAL: Get FREE gear with new annual subscription!