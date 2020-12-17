Nitt Clips: Player Interviews
Penn State allowed the media to meet with LB Jesse Luketa, OL Rasheed Walker and Saf. Jonathan Sutherland ahead of this week's final game against Illinois.
You can watch those video conferences below.
Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial
OL Rasheed Walker
LB Jesse Luketa
Saf. Jonathan Sutherland
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Like us on Facebook