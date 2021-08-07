Nitt Clips: Penn State football media day practice sights & sounds
Penn State opened the doors to the Lasch Football Complex to the media Saturday afternoon for the first time since November 2019 as part of its preseason media day event.
Blue White Illustrated's team was on sight to capture the scene as the Nittany Lions begin their preparations for a Sept. 4 season-opener at Wisconsin in 2021.
Take a look at what we saw at Penn State's second practice of the preseason as the start of the highly anticipated 2021 campaign soon approaches.
Missed any of our Penn State Football 20201 Preseason Media Day coverage?
Inside the Den: Preseason Media Day Practice News & Notes
Column: For Penn State football, optimism ahead of season comes hard-earned
Adisa Isaac's status updated by Penn State's James Franklin ahead of season
BWI Photos: 2021 Penn State Media Day
How a 'battle-tested' Sean Clifford is building trust with OC Mike Yurcich
Mike Yurcich shares where he'll call plays from, talks Penn State QBs, more
BWI's Greg Pickel and Nate Bauer recap Penn State's 2021 media day
James Franklin, coordinators talk at Penn State media day: Watch
Three takeaways from James Franklin's Penn State media day press conference
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook