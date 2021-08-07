 Penn State Nittany Lions Football Preseason Practice Sights and Sounds (August 7 Video)
Nitt Clips: Penn State football media day practice sights & sounds

Penn State opened the doors to the Lasch Football Complex to the media Saturday afternoon for the first time since November 2019 as part of its preseason media day event. 

Blue White Illustrated's team was on sight to capture the scene as the Nittany Lions begin their preparations for a Sept. 4 season-opener at Wisconsin in 2021.

Take a look at what we saw at Penn State's second practice of the preseason as the start of the highly anticipated 2021 campaign soon approaches.

