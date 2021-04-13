 Watch: Penn State players Parker Washington, Adisa Isaac and Ji'Ayir Brown discuss 2021 spring practice
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-13 16:20:58 -0500') }} football Edit

Nitt Clips: Parker Washington, Adisa Isaac & Ji'Ayir Brown

BWI Staff
Blue White Illustrated

Penn State provided three key players, WR Parker Washington, DE Adisa Isaac and Saf. Ji'Ayir Brown for video conferences Tuesday. Learn the latest on how each player believes the team is performing this spring, as well as individual performances and much more.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

WR Parker Washington

DE Adisa Isaac

Saf. Ji'Ayir Brown

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Follow us on Instagram

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}