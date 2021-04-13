Nitt Clips: Parker Washington, Adisa Isaac & Ji'Ayir Brown
Penn State provided three key players, WR Parker Washington, DE Adisa Isaac and Saf. Ji'Ayir Brown for video conferences Tuesday. Learn the latest on how each player believes the team is performing this spring, as well as individual performances and much more.
Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial
WR Parker Washington
DE Adisa Isaac
Saf. Ji'Ayir Brown
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook