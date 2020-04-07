Nitt Clips: New OC Kirk Ciarrocca Updates Penn State's Offense Progress
Watch as Penn State's new offensive coordinator, Kirk Ciarrocca, takes questions from the media Tuesday as the Nittany Lions continue to work to install their "hybrid" system for the 2020 season.
What are the challenges? How is it shaping up? Ciarrocca answers these questions and more, below:
