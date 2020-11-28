 Penn State Football: Sean Clifford, Ellis Brooks, PJ Mustipher & others discuss Penn State's win over Michigan
Nitt Clips: Michigan Player Interviews

Penn State allowed the media to meet with a handful of players following Saturday's 27-17 win over Michigan, including quarterback Sean Clifford, offensive lineman Michal Menet and defensive lineman PJ Mustipher.

You can watch those video conferences below.

QB Sean Clifford

OL Michal Menet

PJ Mustipher

LB Ellis Brooks

LB Brandon Smith

CB Joey Porter Jr.


