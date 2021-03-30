 Watch Penn State men's basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry answer questions from the media
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-30 14:04:15 -0500') }} football Edit

Nitt Clips: Micah Shrewsberry introductory press conference

BWI Staff
Blue White Illustrated

New Penn State men's basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry was officially announced Tuesday by athletic director Sandy Barbour. The press conference lasted about an hour long, with Barbour introducing him, followed by Shrewsberry's comments and then questions from the media. Below is that Q&A session with beat reporters.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Follow us on Instagram

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}