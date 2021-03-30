Nitt Clips: Micah Shrewsberry introductory press conference
New Penn State men's basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry was officially announced Tuesday by athletic director Sandy Barbour. The press conference lasted about an hour long, with Barbour introducing him, followed by Shrewsberry's comments and then questions from the media. Below is that Q&A session with beat reporters.
Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook