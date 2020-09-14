Blue White Illustrated's Ryan Snyder was in Steelton, Pa., Saturday to watch one of Penn State's top Class of 2022 prospects, WR Mehki Flowers, open up his junior season. Although the game was technically considered a scrimmage, it was played like a normal regular season game, meaning that Flowers and the varsity played every snap until the game was in hand. Steel-High ultimately defeated Newport, 47-7.

Not only did Flowers have a big impact on offense, scoring three touchdowns, but he also made plays on both defense and special teams. Below is a highlight film of every play that Flowers had an impact on.