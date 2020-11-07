 Penn State Football: Watch Sean Clifford, Jahan Dotson, Pat Freiermuth, Jayson Oweh & Jesse Luketa following Maryland
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-07 20:36:05 -0600') }} football Edit

Nitt Clips: Maryland Postgame Interviews

BWI Staff
Blue White Illustrated

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, wide receiver Jahan Dotson, tight end Pat Freiermuth, defensive end Jayson Oweh and linebacker Jesse Luketa all met with the media following Saturday's loss to Maryland. Watch those interviews here:

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Trial

QB Sean Clifford

WR Jahan Dotson

TE Pat Freiermuth

DE Jayson Oweh

LB Jesse Luketa

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}