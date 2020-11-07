Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford , wide receiver Jahan Dotson , tight end Pat Freiermuth , defensive end Jayson Oweh and linebacker Jesse Luketa all met with the media following Saturday's loss to Maryland. Watch those interviews here:

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Like us on Facebook