Nitt Clips: Maryland Postgame Interviews
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, wide receiver Jahan Dotson, tight end Pat Freiermuth, defensive end Jayson Oweh and linebacker Jesse Luketa all met with the media following Saturday's loss to Maryland. Watch those interviews here:
QB Sean Clifford
WR Jahan Dotson
TE Pat Freiermuth
DE Jayson Oweh
LB Jesse Luketa
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Like us on Facebook