 Watch: Penn State players PJ Mustipher, Jonathan Sutherland, Devyn Ford and Nick Tarburton discuss spring practice
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-14 14:23:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Nitt Clips: Jonathan Sutherland, PJ Mustipher, Nick Tarburton & Devyn Ford

BWI Staff
Blue White Illustrated

Penn State provided four key players, Saf. Jonathan Sutherland, DT PJ Mustipher, DE Nick Tarburton and RB Devyn Ford for video conferences Wednesday. Learn the latest on how each player believes the team is performing this spring, as well as individual growth and much more.

RB Devyn Ford

DT PJ Mustipher

Saf. Jonathan Sutherland

DE Nick Tarburton

