Join the Rivals community!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-11 14:53:16 -0500') }}
football
Edit
Nitt Clips: Jan Johnson, Brandon Polk press conferences
Nate Bauer •
BlueWhiteIllustrated.com
@NateBauerBWI
Senior Editor
Is in his 13th year covering Penn State football and men's basketball for Blue White Illustrated.
Penn State linebacker Jan Johnson and wide receiver Brandon Polk both took to the Beaver Stadium podium Tuesday afternoon. Check out their press conferences following James Franklin's, below:
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}