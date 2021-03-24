Nitt Clips: James Franklin & Terry Smith
Penn State is into its second week of spring practice now, and as is always the case when the Nittany Lion football team is practicing, the media was given access to the program Wednesday night. Head coach James Franklin met with beat reporters on Zoom for about 20 minutes, while cornerbacks coach Terry Smith followed. You can watch both of those interviews below.
Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial
James Franklin
Terry Smith
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook