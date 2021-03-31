Nitt Clips: James Franklin & Taylor Stubblefield
Penn State is into its third week of spring practice now, and as is always the case when the Nittany Lion football team is practicing, the media was given access to the program Wednesday night. Head coach James Franklin met with beat reporters on Zoom for about 20 minutes, followed by wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield. You can watch both of those interviews below.
James Franklin
Taylor Stubblefield
