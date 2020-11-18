 Penn State Nittany Lions Football: Watch James Franklin's post-practice video conference
Nitt Clips: James Franklin's Wednesday press conference

BWI Staff
Blue White Illustrated

Penn State head coach James Franklin met with the media Wednesday night to discuss a variety of subjects. Watch his complete Zoom video conference below.

